Who is Mercedes Moor? Drake dedicates new album to slain Texas Instagram model

Mercedes Morr whose real name was Jenae Gagnier, was killed on Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide.
Mercedes Morr whose real name was Jenae Gagnier, was killed on Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide. Screen grab from @missmercedesmorr (left) and AP (right)

Rapper Drake took to social media on Friday to dedicate his latest album to Miss Mercedes Morr, an Instagram model from Houston who was killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday.

Morr, whose real name is Jenae Gagnier, was honored in a footnote about the album “Certified Lover Boy” by the artist, KTRK reported. He also posted the description to his Instagram story.

“A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking. Executive produced by me, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP — Drake.”

The rapper posted a description on his Instagram story

Authorities say that Gagnier was a victim of a murder-suicide after her body was discovered by her father and police at her home in Richmond, a Houston suburb, The Associated Press reported. Investigators have said they believe that 34-year-old Kevin Alexander, who was found dead along with Gagnier, strangled her and then stabbed himself to death.

Ntuli, who was also mentioned by the rapper, was an UK Instagram model who was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Dubai, Complex reported.

