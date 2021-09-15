National

Chic home from the ‘Fixer Upper’ first season lists for $899,000 in Texas. Take a look

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

A stylish home that was featured in the first season of HGTV’s uber popular series “Fixer Upper” has landed on the real estate market in Waco, Texas for $899,000.

Waco3.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The place known as The Harp House was the result of a dynamic collaboration among carpenter Clint Harp, his wife Kelly, and Chip and Joanna Gaines. It was the Harps’ personal house before they turned it into a successful vacation rental.

Waco4.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“The 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home which was featured in Better Homes and Gardens and many other publications, is located right next door to Harp Design Co, the Harps’ personal business and storefront, and is a favorite stop for Waco Tours,” the listing on Realtor says.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Waco5.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The home has elegant features across 2,738 square feet with hardwood floors throughout the downstairs, 10-foot high ceilings, high-end designer kitchen and a primary bedroom with a second staircase that goes directly to the kitchen.

Waco6.jpg
Dining room Screen grab from Realtor

According to Realtor, the Harp family lived in the house for two years following its complete makeover on the sixth episode of the first season of “Fixer Upper” before turning it into a marketable short-term rental.

Waco7.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

As super fans know, this isn’t the only “Fixer Upper” house that’s graced the market in Waco: Recently, the home known as The Gorman House was listed in August for $1.2 million. Another renovated cottage from the show became a popular vacation rental available on Airbnb, McClatchy News reported.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated). Twitter: @TayloredSiren
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service