Missing boy run over by mom’s boyfriend when they went looking for him, Alabama cops say

Ivan Aguilar Jr., 2, was accidentally run over after wandering from his parents’ home in Alabama, police say. Screengrab from GoFundMe for Ivan Aguilar, Jr.

A 2-year-old Alabama boy who wandered from his home and into the path of his family’s truck was laid to rest Wednesday, according to an online obituary.

Ivan Alexander Aguilar Jr. was accidentally run over and killed outside his parents’ Marshall County home Sept. 11, AL. com reported, citing the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. The toddler’s mother found him dead under the family’s pick-up truck.

McClatchy News reached out to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday and is awaiting a response.

Officials believe the toddler wandered out of the home without anyone noticing, according to WAFF. His mom, Lexie Ramirez, and her boyfriend jumped in their truck to search for him after realizing he was gone.

Aguilar was standing behind the truck, out of his parents’ view, when he was hit, the news station reported. The couple was unaware the toddler was underneath the truck until they returned.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“All this was a tragic accident,” Ramirez told WAFF. “(My boyfriend) did not do it on purpose because we did not see him. It was very hard for us because my boyfriend has been a wonderful dad. He’s not the biological father, but he loved him so much.”

Steve Guthrie, assistant chief deputy for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, said authorities don’t believe there was foul play involved, AL.com reported.

No charges are expected, according to WAAY.

A GoFundMe page created on the family’s behalf described Ivan as a happy-go-lucky boy who loved to laugh and play.

“He always loved everyone and made everyday just a bit brighter,” a statement posted on the family’s fundraiser reads. “Ivan was always snacking on something and laughing in between. His passing was the most unexpected and devastating event for everyone involved.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Marshall County is about 50 miles southeast of Huntsville.