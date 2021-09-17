Surfer saves three passengers after car plunges off cliff in California, sheriff says

A vehicle with three passengers drove off a cliff at Sunny Beach Cove in Santa Cruz, California, on Sept. 17, 2021. A surfer in the water spotted the crash and rescued the two children and one adult, officials said. Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

A surfer spotted a vehicle drive off a cliff in California on Friday morning when they came to the rescue, officials said.

The car plunged off a cliffside with three passengers at Sunny Cove Beach in Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said.

The surfer came to the rescue and saved two children and one adult. It’s unclear if the vehicle landed in the water at the time of the crash.

The children suffered minor injuries, and the adult was sent to a trauma center outside of Santa Cruz County, officials said.

Deputies responded to the scene after 10 a.m.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash, and the make and model of the vehicle won’t be released yet, officials said.

The road leading up the cliff, Sunny Cove Drive, has been closed off to the public until officials can retrieve the fallen vehicle. Officials said the tide will affect the towing process.

In this February 2014 Google Maps screenshot, Sunny Cove Beach is shown. Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office blocked off Sunny Cove Drive while officials retrieve a vehicle that drove off the cliff on Sept. 17, 2021. Google Maps

Another vehicle flew off a cliffside in Pacifica on Wednesday. But the driver did not survive the fall.

Anthony Colonnese Jr., 73, died after his vehicle dove off Devil’s Slide on Highway 1, KRON-TV reported.

Fire officials retrieved the vehicle and the car from the beach where it landed.

The vehicle and a body have been recovered. The investigation has been turned over to the California Highway Patrol. Coastside Fire, @NoCoFire, @SMCSheriff, AMR , Coastside Fire Volunteers, San Mateo County Fire, and Caltrans responded. pic.twitter.com/PK28qnCbJT — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 16, 2021