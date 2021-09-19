National

Dad-to-be opens fire at his baby shower after fight about gifts, Pennsylvania cops say

Isiah Hampton of Arnold, Pennsylvania is accused of shooting three at a baby shower in the Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department station, Lower Burrell police said.
Isiah Hampton of Arnold, Pennsylvania is accused of shooting three at a baby shower in the Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department station, Lower Burrell police said. Screengrab from WPXI

A dad-to-be is accusing of opening fire at a baby shower, shooting three people in attendance, Pennsylvania police said.

A family was gathered Saturday evening for the baby shower at the Kinloch Fire Department’s fire hall when gunfire broke out, according to Lower Burrell police.

A 23-year-old man, 19-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy were injured in the shooting.

As officers arrived, they found the suspected shooter leaving the fire hall, police said. He was identified as 25-year-old Isiah Hampton of Arnold, Pennsylvania, TribLive.com reported.

Police said Hampton, who is the father of the expected child, got into a fight with a woman requesting he take the gifts from the baby shower, TribLive.com reported. When they began fighting, others at the baby shower intervened and Hampton started shooting, the news outlet reported.

Hampton was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, WPXI reported.

All three people injured in the shooting went to hospitals, police said. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, WPXI reported.

Lower Burrell is northeast of Pittsburgh.

