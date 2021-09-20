Kayakers found dead after ‘gale force gusts’ sweep Lake Superior, Michigan officials say

File photo of a kayaker in Lake Superior off the cliffs at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in 2003. Two kayakers were found dead along the shore following severe weather. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Strong winds and high waves contributed to the deaths of two kayakers at Lake Superior following a two-day search, officials said.

The kayakers were reported missing Thursday evening at Michigan’s Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, McClatchy News previously reported, and the search efforts included an airplane and a rescue helicopter.

On Friday afternoon, the United States Coast Guard recovered both victims’ bodies along Lake Superior’s coast, according to an updated release from the National Parks Service.

“At the time of the initial call, Lake Superior was experiencing gale force gusts of up to 35 knots and waves building to 3-5 feet, occasionally to 7 feet,” park officials said. “The severe weather was contributing factor that led to this unfortunate outcome.”

The kayakers were identified as Kimberly Aiello of Troy, Michigan, and David Delegato of Shelby Township, Michigan, according to WLUC.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I would like to thank all our agency partners that assisted us with the large and sustained emergency response in the face of severe overnight weather,” said Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Chief Ranger Joe Hughes, according to WLUC. “Specifically, the United States Coast Guard aviation and water borne assets who worked tirelessly to complete their mission in support of the National Park Service. Thank you.”

Kayaking the Great Lake can be dangerous, the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore website warns, as “conditions can change rapidly” and “even experienced kayakers have been overpowered by the lake.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER