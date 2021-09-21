Remains found in Wyoming identified as Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide, FBI says

Remains found in a Wyoming national forest were identified as Gabby Petito, the FBI said.

The Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed remains found Sunday in a remote area of Grand Teton National Park and the Bridger-Teton National Forest were that of 22-year-old Petito, the FBI said Tuesday.

“Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide,” the FBI said. “The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.”

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 after her family said it hadn’t heard from her since the end of August, police said. She was believed to be in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when she disappeared.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Petito, from Blue Point, New York, lived with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, and his parents in North Port, Florida. She was on a cross-country trip to national parks with him when she was last seen, officials said.

Laundrie returned to Florida on Sept. 1 — 10 days before Petito’s family reported her missing, North Port authorities said. His family reported he never returned from a hike last week, according to McClatchy News.

Police have been searching for Laundrie in a 25,000-acre swamp, McClatchy News reported. The search continued Tuesday as North Port police said they were searching the Carlton Reserve in Florida.

“The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito’s death is held accountable for their actions,” the FBI said. “Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest. Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.”

The Petito family’s attorney told CNN they need time to grieve before speaking to the public.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“We will be making a statement when Gabby is home,” attorney Richard Benson Stafford said in a statement.

Laundrie’s family was expected to give a news conference Tuesday but canceled it at the FBI’s request, WFLA reported.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 5:24 PM.