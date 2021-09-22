California estate with killer views of Golden Gate Bridge lists for $16 million

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

A picturesque California property with million-dollar views has landed on the San Francisco real estate market for just that — millions. A stunning 5,930 square-foot estate in the prestigious enclave of Sea Cliff Avenue has listed for $15.95 million.

View Screen grab from Realtor

“The views are just phenomenal. From pretty much every room in the rear of the house, you are looking out at the Golden Gate, the Marin Headlands, Point Reyes and all the ships coming in and out of the Bay,” listing agent with Sotheby’s International Realty Steve Gothelf told Robb Report.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The 5-bedroom, 4.5-plus bathroom estate was built in the early 1900s and is gracing the real estate world for the first time in half a century, the listing says.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It’s described as an “architectural jewel” with “vintage character,” in the listing.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Classic circa 1915 details unfold in the receiving area with herringbone-patterned hardwood floors, extensive all-wood millwork and paneling, glass doorknobs & carved balustrade railings,” the listing says. “Grand-scale formal living room with high ceilings spans the rear of the home taking full advantage of the views. A large family room (potential 6th bedroom), multiple sitting rooms or additional office space provide numerous options for a variety of lifestyle needs.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The Sea Cliff neighborhood is packed with exclusive company, including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer and billionaire Tom Steyer, Robb Report says.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

“The Sea Cliff neighborhood in itself has immense appeal. It’s a favorite of tech industry leaders and well-known celebrities; the 1,500-acre Presidio park is just two blocks away; and the city’s downtown is an easy commute,” Gothelf told Robb Report.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The outside of the property also doesn’t disappoint. “Outdoor spaces include a roof deck and a patio that extends to a dining area on the cliff,” Mansion Global reported.

It also has terraced gardens and a stairway to the beach, according to the listing.

“You can see porpoises out there and low-flying birds and a whale or two from time to time,” Gothelf told Mansion Global.