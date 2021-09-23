National

Plane dangles nose-down from power line after crashing in South Georgia, photos show

A small plane crashed outside a South Georgia town late Thursday morning, according to local authorities.

The single-engine aircraft went down shortly before 10:15 a.m. near Waycross in Ware County, sheriff’s officials said in a statement posted to Facebook. It became caught in a power line — with the pilot still inside — just a mile south of the Waycross-Ware County Airport.

Officials said the pilot had taken off two hours earlier from Ormond Beach, Florida, WJXX reported.

Photos and video posted online show the small red and white biplane hanging by its tail from a utility pole, dangling several feet off the ground. It’s unclear if anyone else was on board at the time.

“The pilot is responsive; emergency crews have now been able to extricate him from the plane and fully render aid due to first needing to secure the power before rescue efforts can ensue,” the Ware County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

The crash reportedly knocked out power at a nearby middle school and several other businesses, according to WJXT. A bystander said emergency crews worked to get the pilot out of the plane safely.

“He is weak and has lacerations to the face but is alert,” witness Jorah Mitchell told WSAV.

Georgia Power’s outage map showed about 60 customers were still without power as of 2 p.m. Thursday. The utility company estimates it could be restored by 9 p.m.

Waycross is about 80 miles northwest of Jacksonville, Florida.

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 2:09 PM.

Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She also covers retail and consumer news. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
