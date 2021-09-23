Caregivers face charges after 86-year-old left in heat dies, Colorado officials say

Three caregivers face charges in the June death of an 86-year-old woman left outside in 100-degree heat for six hours at a Colorado care facility, prosecutors say. Royalty Free

Three caregivers accused of leaving an 86-year-old woman in 100-degree heat in June have now been charged in her death, Colorado officials say.

The woman died June 14 after being left outside for six hours at the Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Grand Junction, state Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release.

Caregivers Jamie Johnston, 30, Jenny Logan, 50, and Letticia Martinez, 27, face charges including negligent death of an at-risk person and criminally negligent homicide, Weiser said. Johnston and Martinez also face forgery charges.

“When our loved ones are vulnerable and in need of care, Colorado residents should be able to trust their caregivers implicitly,” Weiser said. The release did not detail how the woman came to be left outside.

Cappella Assisted Living told KMGH in a statement that it promptly reported the woman’s death to authorities and cooperated in the investigation. Two of the caregivers accused in the death have been fired and the third is on investigative leave.

“We are very saddened by the passing of this beloved resident, and we continue to send our sincerest sympathy to this resident’s family and friends,” the statement said.

