Oldest home on U.S. market lists in Pennsylvania for $1.2 million. Take a look
A perfectly charming stone estate sitting on a 4.6-acre vineyard in Glen Mills is the oldest home currently on the real estate market in Pennsylvania for $1.2 million.
“They don’t quite build homes like they used to in the 17th century,” the listing on Realtor says. “Presenting 535 Baltimore Pike, a historic one-of-a kind Newlin-Sharpless Estate home built in 1683. Around the same time when William Penn founded the state of Pennsylvania and started selling his land.”
As the photos show, the 8-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home spread out over 6,755 square feet has been used as a modern office space but now awaits a new owner to make it into a cozy home — one that’s jam packed with upgraded features including:
Four car attached garage
Gated front entrance
Wide-plank hardwood flooring
Home gym
Front and rear patio
Elevator
Basement potential wine cellar
Large eat-in kitchen
“Plenty of great restaurants nearby (Chadds Ford Tavern, Brandywine Prime, Terrain Cafe, Ravensi’s, IL Granaio to name a few) and many convenient shopping centers with great stores (Wegman’s, Whole Foods, Home Depot, and Costco)“ the listing describes.
“Be a part of history with this very unique and wonderful home!”
