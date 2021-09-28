Home nearly destroyed by fire hits market ‘as is’ for $400,000 in Massachusetts

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

A house in a great location in Melrose, Massachusetts has hit the real estate market for $399,000 — but it’s likely going to end up costing a lot more.

That’s because the 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home was damaged by a fire in August, CBS Boston reported.

“ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!” the listing says. “This home suffered a fire that damaged the front facade. House is in need of a complete renovation or potential tear down and rebuild. Buyer to do due diligence. House being sold as is.”

“Great potential to build a new and adorable home in desirable Melrose, a town where property values continue to rise, boasting a thriving downtown, a commuter rail to Boston, excellent schools and multiple restaurants, coffee houses and local boutiques.”

The home was charred in the fire and while some firefighters had to be treated for “heat-related” injuries, no one was seriously injured, WHDH said.

According to The Associated Press, “industry groups listed the median sale price of single family homes in the state to be between $535,000 and $552,000” in August.

