After worker drowns in manure pit, Colorado dairy farm faces $25,000 fine, feds say

Juan Panzo Temoxtle, 44, died after his vehicle sank into a liquefied manure pit at a dairy farm in La Salle, Colorado, officials say. Screengrab from Latina Funerals and Cremation

A Colorado farm where a father of three drowned in a manure pit in March faces more than $24,000 in worker safety fines, federal officials say.

Juan Panzo Temoxtle, 44, died March 30 when his vacuum truck fell into a pit of liquefied manure near La Salle, McClatchy News reported.

Now the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Shelton Dairy Corp. for several violations in the death, a U.S. Department of Labor news release said.

Investigators found the company “failed to implement measures to protect employees from drowning or crushing hazards, did not have a hazard communication program, and failed to train workers on hazardous chemicals in the workplace,” the release said.

The violations carry proposed fines totaling $24,575, according to the release. The company has 15 days to comply or appeal the fines.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Temoxtle died when the vacuum truck, which he was operating for the first time, lurched forward and toppled into the pit, McClatchy News reported. Other workers were unable to free him from the cab before he drowned.

“Manure pits are known hazards in dairy farming operations,” said OSHA Area Director Amanda Kupper in the release. “If required guarding had been installed, this worker’s life could have been spared.”

Shelton Dairy Corp. has 2,800 head of cattle and 65 employees, according to the release.

Temoxtle, who came to the United States from Mexico seeking a better life for his family, loved soccer and basketball, McClatchy News reported. He was remembered for his positive attitude.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“We cannot adequately express the deep sadness we feel over the accident that involved one of our employees last week,” the dairy farm said in a statement following his death. “Our sympathy is with their family as we all mourn this loss.”