Videos capture blazing fireball as it lights up early morning sky in Colorado

Numerous videos show a fireball - most likely a meteor - streaking across the early morning sky in parts of Colorado on Sunday.

One video shot by a doorbell camera in Wellington shows a blazing fireball heading down toward the ground, at one point brightening the sky with an enormous flash of light.

Several other doorbell videos from Wellington, Colorado Springs, Loveland and Bennet posted to KCNC also show the fireball.

Others also reported seeing the fireball in Westminster and Blackhawk, KDVR reported.

It also was seen in the Pikes Peak area, KXRM reported.

A fireball seen over the North Carolina coast on Friday was identified by NASA as a meteor, McClatchy News reported. More than 100 people reported seeing it.

