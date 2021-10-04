National
Patient assaults nurse trying to draw his blood at Alabama hospital, police say
A routine blood draw ended with a patient allegedly assaulting a nurse at an Alabama hospital, authorities said.
The 64-year-old suspect was arrested after authorities said he kicked a nurse in the chest as she attempted to draw his blood. The incident unfolded inside the Mobile Infirmary Medical Center just before 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Mobile Police Department.
The nurse’s condition and the extent of her injuries was unknown as of Monday.
The patient was booked on second-degree assault charges and remained jailed as of Monday afternoon, online records show.
Comments