Bewitching home designed by Disney imagineer lists in California for $2.7M. See inside

A home designed by one of Disney’s most iconic “imagineers” has graced the real estate market in Lake View Terrace, California for $2.7 million.

The 2,892-square-foot estate, dubbed Villa di Fontani, was designed by Fred Joerger, the man behind such famous Disneyland attractions such as Sleeping Beauty’s castle and the Matterhorn, Realtor.com reported.

And he’s not the only Disney mastermind who had a hand in bringing this beautiful home to life.

“Villa Di Fontani Estate was conceived with the same magic that brought the first Disneyland Park to life,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “Designed and built by one of the three original Disney imagineers Fred Joerger, this masterpiece also holds works of art by other Disney artists like Walt Peregoy, Tyrus Wong and Travis Johnson. This property, steeped in old Hollywood history is made to overwhelm the senses.”

Surrounded by magically looking waterfalls and a landscape that is decidedly green, the three-bedroom, three-bath house comes with many surprises, both inside and out, including an expansive living room with an indoor waterfall and Koi pond.

There are also extensive installations of “classic bookend marble in all the bathrooms,” an outdoor garden attached to every bedroom, a plethora of fountains, stained glass clearstory windows and skylights and so much more, the listing describes.

“It was built by artists, so everything needed to be restored — the roof, the skylights, the electrical, the plumbing, the septic tank, the pool, and all the artistic details,” current owner and listing agent Raffy Krikorian said to Realtor.com.

