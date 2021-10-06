Driver attacks brothers in store after stealing their parking spot, Washington cops say

In this Aug. 7, 2020, photo, an Orange police patrol car is shown with police tape. Authorities are looking for a man accused of assaulting two men over a parking spot in Shoreline, Washington, on Sept. 24, 2021. Orange Police Department

A driver assaulted two men in a store over a parking spot in Washington, authorities said.

Two brothers had been waiting for a parking spot with their turn signal on when another driver cut them off and parked in Shoreline on Sept. 24, King County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

One of the brothers put his hands up in frustration, authorities said. Then they found another spot and walked ito the front of the store, where the unidentified driver was waiting for them. Authorities said he “puffed up his chest and arms” and started calling the brothers names.

In an attempt to deescalate the situation, one brother said, “you’re the bigger man. You got the spot.”

Then the driver shoved one of the men to the ground and punched both of them in the face, authorities said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver left the store when a crowd formed around the men, authorities said. Medical personnel treated the men.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the King County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference the case: #C21030234.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER