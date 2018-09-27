Fort Mill has its new town manager. Why council went with the ‘invaluable’ pick.

Fort Mill has its new town manager.

Interim town manager Davy Broom will drop the interim label, taking the position starting Oct. 1. Fort Mill Town Council met and finalized the decision Wednesday afternoon. Broom was a finalist along with Bessemer City, N.C., city administrator James Inman and Coastal Regional Commission of Georgia senior planner Quentin McPhatter.

Hudspeth is a Fort Mill native who said prior to his selection he’d be honored to serve in whatever role the town chose. Broom has been public works director for 18 years.

“We are very fortunate to have the expertise and dedication that Mr. Broom brings to this position,” said Mayor Guynn Savage. “His customer service skills and love of the community are invaluable.”

SIGN UP

Savage said during the hiring process the town was fortunate to have Broom’s leadership in the interim role.

“We look forward to a prosperous future with his leadership,” Savage said.

SHARE COPY LINK Southern Sugar on Main Street in Fort Mill, South Carolina is another example of the resurgence of the town's downtown area. The Restaurant features baked goods, coffee, wine, craft beer and brunch. One of the owners is a Fort Mill High graduate.

Broom and his wife, Stephanie, and daughters Morgan and Natalie, live in Fort Mill. He previously worked for Duke Energy before the town.

The city manager position opened after Dennis Pieper left Fort Mill for the manager job at Surfside Beach. Pieper came to Fort Mill from Tega Cay in 2013. Prior, David Hudspeth held the job for 15 years. Hudspeth is now community and environmental services director for York County.



