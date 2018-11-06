Race to the finish: Turnout high across acutely divided nation

The brutally divisive 2018 midterm campaign barrels to a close on Tuesday, offering Americans their first opportunity to pass judgment on Donald Trump’s Washington at a fraught and volatile moment in American history.
Republicans and Democrats are competing for control of both legislative chambers in Congress, though the fight for a majority in the House — where Democrats need to gain 23 seats to regain power for the first time since 2011 — is expected to take center stage, while Republicans are favored to hold onto the Senate.
Caitlyn Ziegler, 27, waited for an hour to vote in Kansas City, Mo. Afterward, she explained why.
“The climate in our country right now, it just feels very divisive,” said Ziegler. “I just feel like if I want to be part of the conversation on either side, I want to be able to say, ‘Hey I voted.’”
Both parties also are fighting over dozens of key governorships, including in the marquee battlegrounds in Georgia and Florida, as Democrats attempt to recover from the deep down-ballot losses they suffered during former President Obama’s tenure in the White House.
The two sides are even fighting pitched battles over the control of state legislative chambers across the country, in states such as North Carolina and Pennsylvania where the GOP is attempting to retain its robust majorities
Already, early voting indicates that voter turnout will be markedly higher than in recent previous midterm elections, even in red-state battlegrounds such as Texas.
As of Monday night, at least 38.4 million people had already voted early, far more than the 20.5 million who had voted by the same point in 2014, according to Michael McDonald, a professor at the University of Florida who specializes in election turnout.
Democrats are encouraged that their historical midterm turnout challenges with constituencies including young voters and Latinos are on track to improve this cycle, while Republicans say their one-time fears about a conservative enthusiasm gap are diminishing.
The high number of unaffiliated and independent voters across the country, however, inject a degree of uncertainty into the campaigns that have GOP operatives on edge in the final moments of the races.
Early Tuesday, East Coast voters had to contend with stormy weather, which normally reduces turnout, but there were morning reports of people waiting 30 minutes or longer to vote in Georgia, Florida and other states. Some of the lines were due to election glitches.
In North Carolina, election officials blamed “high humidity” for some voting machines being unable to read ballots. In Kansas City, an election board official reported that poll workers were locked out of a polling location for about 30-40 minutes Tuesday morning.
“Things are extremely busy with long lines everywhere,” said Shawn Kieffer, a director of the Kansas City Election Board.
In the weeks before election day, Democrats appeared to be surging in the suburbs, contesting House districts that have long been staunch Republican territory but are in play this cycle because of antipathy toward Trump among affluent, well-educated voters.
But Democrats, learning from their 2016 mistakes, have sought to make their message much broader than simply opposition to the president, leaning hard into promises to protect health care coverage and people with pre-existing conditions. That focus on medical insurance energized some voters on Tuesday.
“I’ve seen a lot of hardworking people that just can’t afford health care,” said Elizabeth Birchler, explaining why she voted for Democrat Sharice Davids over GOP incumbent in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District race. Birchler, a 27-year-old social work student at the University of Kansas, noted Yoder has repeatedly voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
In several competitive House races, Republicans have sought to counter Democrats’ messaging by presenting themselves as stronger stewards of the economy and tough on illegal immigration.
In Modesto, California, Jayne Buckline said she cast her ballot for Republican incumbent Jeff Denham in his tight race against Democrat Josh Harder for the state’s 10th Congressional District seat, largely because she want to see the GOP maintain control of the House.
“I think it is going to make a big difference” in the direction of the country, said Buckline, adding that she voted largely because of her concerns about the economy and immigration.
In the U.S. Senate, Republicans are attempting to expand their 51-seat majority, trying to unseat Democratic incumbents in 10 states Trump won during the 2016 election. In the home stretch of the campaign, those efforts have focused primarily on Democratic senators in deeply red states, including Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Jon Tester of Montana, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
In Kansas City, Laura Corogenes said she voted for McCaskill, who is in a tight race with Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley. This election, she said, is a referendum on Trump. “And I hate to see that — that we’re voting more for a party than for individual candidates.”
Democrats have held out faint hope of gaining the two seats they need for a majority by targeting GOP-held seats in Nevada, Arizona, Tennessee, and even Texas. Democratic Senate nominee Beto O’Rourke in Texas has attracted national attention that helped him shatter fundraising records for a Senate candidate, though many Democrats continue to see his candidacy as a longshot in such a conservative state.
Election Day saw some blatant attempts to lessen turnout with disinformation on social media. A series of tweets called on voters to wait until Wednesday to cast ballots — a falsehood designed to keep them from voting Tuesday. Some of the Twitter accounts posting the disinformation had more than 10,000 followers. The voter suppression efforts came hours after a warning from the federal government of active campaigns by Russia and other nations to disrupt the elections.
Polls will begin to close in Kentucky at 6 P.M. Eastern, and in many other states starting at 7 P.M. California polls close at 11 P.M. in the East.
If control of the House comes down to several tight races in California, the nation may have to wait until Wednesday or even several days later for a final tally. That’s partly because California has abandoned some polling places in favor of mail-in ballots, which take longer to count.
McClatchy’s Lindsay Wise, Bryan Lowry and Tim Johnson contributed to this report, along with Allison Kite of the Kansas City Star and Erin Tracy of The Modesto Bee.
