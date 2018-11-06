Hamilton leads Belton in race for Fort Mill, Rock Hill seat on York County Council

York County Council only had one contested race Tuesday night, but it’s going down to the wire.

With 95 percent of precincts reported as of 11:15 p.m., Republican Joel Hamilton led Democrat Montrio Belton by almost 8 percentage points in the District 7 seat, or nearly 700 of the more than 9,400 votes cast.

Hamilton had about 54 percent of the vote, with 46 percent for Belton.

All results Tuesday night are unofficial.

Belton and Hamilton are attorneys in Rock Hill. Belton lives in Fort Mill, Hamilton in Rock Hill.

District 7 includes downtown Fort Mill, from U.S. 21 Bypass and Old Nation Road to the Springfield Parkway area. It covers high-growth areas of the Fort Mill Parkway, along with Kingsley.

The district runs into Rock Hill, where it spans the Cherry Road corridor and Riverwalk areas. It goes down I-77 to the Rock Hill Galleria, also covering the Winthrop University area.

Councilman Chad Williams began representing the district after he was elected in 2009, but opted not to run for another term.

The only other contested County Council race Tuesday night from York, Lancaster or Chester counties was the District 4 race in Lancaster County. Democractic incumbent Larry Honeycutt faced Republican challenger Don Duve.





With all precincts reporting Tuesday night, Honeycutt had 53 percent of the more than 4,000 votes.

Honeycutt, 80, is a three-term council member who is retired from a career with a paper and packaging manufacturer. Honeycutt ran on his record, pointing to a bolstered sheriff’s office, upgraded fire service and other public service improvements in his time on council. Honeycutt said prior to the election he didn’t foresee partisan politics mattering, with people he represents not voting Democrat or Republican when picking a council member.

“They vote for me for what I’ve tried to do for our county,” he said.

Other county council seats won Tuesday night, either by unopposed candidates or primary winners who defeated their only competition this summer, include districts 3 (Robert Winkler) and 4 (William “Bump” Roddey) in York County, districts 2 (Charlene McGriff) and 6 (Allen Blackmon) in Lancaster County and districts 1 (Brad Jordan), 2 (Mike Vaughn) and 5 (Mary Guy). Shane Stuart also won unopposed as supervisor in Chester County.

Check back for more.










