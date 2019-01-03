Trump giving in on wall funding ‘probably the end of his presidency,’ SC’s Graham says

If President Donald Trump reneges on his demand for funding for his border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, it will likely spell “the end of his presidency,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday on Fox News.
“If he gives in now, that’s the end of 2019 in terms of him being an effective president,” South Carolina’s senior senator said Wednesday night on “Hannity.” “That’s probably the end of his presidency. Donald Trump has made a promise to the American people: he’s going to secure the border. Every Democrat in the past has voted for border funding, now they’re changing their mind. That’s the end of us if we give in on this issue as Republicans.”
Graham’s comments came amid a partial government shutdown that has dragged on for nearly two weeks as the president and Congress stalemate over funding for his proposed wall. Democrats take control of the House of Representatives Thursday and have said they will not approve any funding for the wall.
“Walls work,” Graham said on Fox News. “Trump said, ‘Let’s make a deal.’ Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer said, ‘Go to hell.’ We’ll see what happens.”
Graham said he supports a compromise in which Congress approves $5 billion as “a down payment to securing the border” while, in exchange, approving three-year work permits for about 700,000 recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — or DACA.
“I’ll tell you exactly how this is gonna end: the president is going to challenge the Democrats to compromise, and if they continue to say no, they’re going to pay a price with the American people,” Graham said. “Most Americans want to do two things: they want to secure our border and they want to be reasonable to the people like the DACA population.”
