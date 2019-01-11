Politics & Government

Here’s who’s on the ballot for this York County town’s special election

By Hannah Smoot

January 11, 2019 02:53 PM

Sharon, SC

Two candidates have filed to fill the vacant position on the Sharon Town Council left by councilman Kenn Doster’s resignation.

Thomas N. Childers and Doris M. Thomas will face off for the seat in a special election March 12.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Sharon’s population at 589 residents in 2017.

Sharon polling locations will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. March 12. Sharon has two polling places: Woodlawn Presbyterian Church at 3852 Woodlawn St. in Sharon, and E.C. Black Building at 13 S. Congress St. in York.

Efforts to obtain comment from Doster about his resignation were unsuccessful.

