Gov. McMaster urges SC lawmakers ‘be bold, not bashful’ in pursuing education, tax reform

Republican S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster laid out his legislative agenda to shore up the state’s public school system and keep its economy “red hot” through lower taxes Wednesday, urging lawmakers “to be bold, not bashful” in pursuing reforms this year.
McMaster outlined his priorities and agenda for 2019 during his State of the State speech to a joint session of the S.C. General Assembly, placing an emphasis on low taxes, reforming SC’s school system and workforce development.
As in his inaugural address earlier this month, McMaster pledged to reform the state’s public school system and to forge new ways to keep South Carolina competitive for jobs, investment and talent through lower taxes and enhanced job training, workforce development and business recruitment.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“In the last two years, we have announced over $8 billion dollars in new capital investment and more than 27,000 new jobs,” the governor said. “Our unemployment rate just hit an all-time low. More people are working than ever before.”
Added McMaster: “One year ago, I observed that we were at the dawn of a new prosperity, that our future would be even better than our past.”
But that prosperity is threatened by a shortages of skilled workers and teachers, soaring higher education costs and rural decline, the Republican warned.
“Being perceived as weak in any part of our state in education is not good. But being perceived as not committed to fixing it is disastrous,” McMaster said, repeating his vow from his inauguration that “the words ‘Corridor of Shame’ will be a distant memory.”
Last week, McMaster, House Speaker Jay Lucas and Senate President Harvey Peeler called on the state Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office to review South Carolina’s complex education funding formulas and suggest a new, more efficient and modern funding model for the General Assembly to consider.
“Further, Speaker Lucas and Senator Greg Hembree (R-Horry) will propose wholesale reforms to our education delivery system – eliminating burdensome testing, consolidating school districts, replacing non-productive school boards and reigning in the practice of social promotions in our classrooms,” McMaster said. “I support the speaker and the senator 100 percent. Send me these reforms and I will sign them into law.”
The governor also proposed to lift up the state’s public education system by tackling poverty, attracting jobs to poor, rural areas though a state-backed rural economic development fund.
McMaster wants the Legislature to allocate $100 million to the S.C. Department of Commerce to use as a “closing fund” to bring new jobs and investment to the state’s poorest school districts.
“We must also invest in our teachers. To attract and retain the best, their compensation must be competitive with their peers in the Southeast and elsewhere,” he said.
McMaster called on lawmakers to support his 2019-20 executive budget proposal, released last week, which calls for a 5 percent pay hike for public school teachers and a $200 million refund to S.C. taxpayers. It also includes more investment in the state’s rural communities, and a proposal to freeze rising college and university tuition costs.
“Higher education was – and still is – the key to success,” the governor said. “I expect this one-year tuition freeze to serve as the first step toward a comprehensive reform of higher education funding and tuition.
“Our state’s institutions of higher education play a vital role in our state’s economic prosperity. Their continued success is critical to keeping South Carolina competitive and winning.”
McMaster’s budget also includes an extra $63 million for workforce training and development, and triples new lottery funding for workforce scholarships and grants to help students attend S.C. technical colleges.
The governor also called on lawmakers to add $46 million to cover the cost of hiring 758 resource officers for schools unable to afford that cost. And he asked for another $2.2 million a year for the S.C. Department of Mental Health to hire 88 additional counselors, bringing services to schools.
“Our classrooms and schools must also be safe, free from distraction and violence,” McMaster said. “It’s a fact: the presence of a trained certified law enforcement officer is the best and most effective deterrent against violence at a school. ... The time to act on this is now.”
McMaster also renewed his push for a $2.2 billion across-the-board state income tax cut over five years.
“We have the highest marginal income tax rate in the Southeast – the 12th highest in the nation,” McMaster said. “Taxes of all kinds at all levels add up – little by little – to smother growth. Beating the competition requires reforming our state’s marginal income and corporate tax rates.”
Legislators last year ignored that request. But the governor urged it be included as part of a broader tax-reform discussion in the House and Senate.
State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle say there is new momentum for tax reform this year, due, in part, to pressure by McMaster and the state’s business community.
But what that reform will end up looking like remains uncertain.
It could include lowering the state’s income tax rates or removing certain exemptions from the state’s sales tax. It also could include reforming Act 388, the S.C. law that shifted property taxes for school operations off of owner-occupied homes, putting that burden elsewhere, including on businesses.
McMaster also pledged to protest the S.C. coast, noting he has created a commission to find solutions to address worsening coastal and inland flooding. The Columbia Republican also repeated that he stands firm against off-shore drilling, as proposed by his political mentor, President Donald Trump.
“Economic prosperity requires that we address water in a comprehensive fashion – whether it is flooding, sea rise, aquifer depletion, or upstream withdrawal,” he said. “That means that we must stand firmly against all efforts to endanger the future of our pristine coastline, our beaches, our sea islands, our marshes and our watersheds.
“Ladies and gentlemen, that means we will not have offshore testing or drilling off the coast of South Carolina,” McMaster said to an ovation from legislators.
The governor ended with a call for bipartisan cooperation.
“All of us in this building do not wear the same jerseys, but we are still on the same team,” McMaster said. “We will work together to ensure that future generations of South Carolinians are able to keep winning and prospering.
“Now is the time to be bold, not bashful. Now is the time to act together. This year. Now.”
Comments