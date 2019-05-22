Vice President Pence comes to NC for a curtain-raiser to the re-election campaign

Why Charlotte was picked for the Republican National Convention in 2020 Rona McDaniel and Vi Lyles explain why Charlotte was chosen for the RNC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rona McDaniel and Vi Lyles explain why Charlotte was chosen for the RNC.

Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to North Carolina Wednesday provides a curtain-raiser for the 2020 presidential campaign in what’s once again expected to be a key swing state.

In Charlotte he is attending an event for the Republican National Convention.

In Union County he is expected to tout the administration’s economic success.

And in Greensboro he planned to attend a fundraiser for the president’s re-election campaign.

Pence’s visit underscored the importance of a swing state that President Donald Trump won by less than 4 points in 2016 and which will host the convention expected to renominate him.

“It’s going to be a swing state in the presidential race. You potentially have a competitive Senate race and you have a competitive governor’s race,” said Jennifer Duffy, an analyst with the Cook Political Report. “There’s a lot on the line here.”

Pence will be in Charlotte for what the White House called a mid-day “kickoff” event for the 2020 GOP convention. A spokesperson for the convention host committee declined to say where the event was. It was closed to the media.

It apparently involves the announcement that Louis DeJoy of Greensboro will be the host committee’s national finance chairman. The former CEO of New Breed Logistics is also Republican Party’s national deputy finance chair.

“We could not be more pleased with Louis and his team leading our efforts to fund a successful Republican National Convention in Charlotte in 2020,” John Lassiter, CEO of the host committee, said in a statement.

Last week Lassiter told a group that organizers have “a clear pathway” to their goal of raising more than $70 million for the convention and are “way ahead” of earlier conventions in fundraising.

Wednesday night the vice president is scheduled to attend a private fundraising event for the campaign at DeJoy’s home. He’s married to Aldona Wos, who once headed the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

In between, Pence is scheduled to tour Parkland Mills, a Union County yarn manufacturer. There he’s expected to trumpet the proposed new United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Textile employment in the state has plummeted from 108,000 jobs in 2000 to under 28,000 in 2018, according to the state Commerce department. Exporting yarns and fabrics is still a $30 billion a year industry, according to The National Council of Textile Organizations, which has endorsed the new trade agreement. The administration says 68% of textile exports go to Mexico and Canada alone.

NC ‘an absolute priority’

The convention isn’t the only reason North Carolina should be front and center for next year’s presidential campaign.

The March 3 primary is earlier than ever and comes just three days after South Carolina’s Democratic primary. Already a handful of Democratic presidential candidates — including Sens. Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke — have campaigned in Charlotte.

Both campaigns are expected to fight hard for the state’s 15 electoral votes.

Kelly Sadler, a spokeswoman for the Trump-allied America First Action PAC, called North Carolina “an absolute priority.” It’s one of just six states in which the PAC and a sister group plan to spend a total of $300 million, she said.

“We’ve defined it as a must-win state,” she said. “It’s the fastest way to win the electoral college.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis is running for re-election in a race Democrats would love to win. Some Democrats have said they believe they have to win North Carolina to have any hope of taking control of the Senate.





Tillis’s last race in 2014 was the most expensive Senate race in history at the time. Tillis, Democrat Kay Hagan and outside groups spent $124 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Tillis already has drawn a GOP challenger in Raleigh businessman Garland Tucker and Senate Democrats are still looking for what they consider a top-tier candidate.

Tilis is expected to be at Wednesday night’s fundraiser. In an email Wednesday, the state Democratic Party was using Pence’s visit and support for Tillis to raise money. Spokesman Robert Howard described the visit and fundraiser as a “rescue mission” for Tillis.

“It’s hard to see how it’s not going to be a swing state,” said Duffy.

