Former York County manager Bill Shanahan in running for top spot in Horry County

Chris Eldridge Horry County Administer job decided Horry County Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to decide Administrator Chris Eldridge’s employment. The meeting came shortly after the SLED report into extortion claims against Johnny Gardner were released. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to decide Administrator Chris Eldridge’s employment. The meeting came shortly after the SLED report into extortion claims against Johnny Gardner were released.

Horry County Council is getting ready to pick its new top employee.

On Wednesday, council will meet at 1 p.m. in Conway to interview five candidates for county administrator — the highest non-elected position within county government. The public is welcome to attend the special meeting, but it will also be broadcast on the County’s website.

The administrator oversees the day-to-day operations of the county and leads the staff. The position reports directly to Council and is one of two positions Council directly hires.

Former Administrator Chris Eldridge left in April and the search started in May. Following the month-long application process, Horry County’s Human Resources Department narrowed down candidates based on qualifications.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

All five of the candidates still in the running are white men currently living in South Carolina. Horry County Spokesperson Kelly Moore said they did not collect the information of how many women or minorities applied. The elected county council board is made up of 12 men, one of whom is black.

Three of the five candidates have been involved in local affairs for years. Horry County Interim Administrator Steve Gosnell is looking to keep the job he has held since April. He is a long-time employee of Horry County and most recently served as an assistant administrator.

Applicant S.C. Rep. Alan Clemmons has been a state representative for over a decade. Clemmons is a lawyer in Myrtle Beach, where he recently applied for the city of Myrtle Beach attorney position. If picked for the administrator position, he would no longer be in the Horry delegation to Columbia.

The third local candidate is former Myrtle Beach City Council Member Wayne Gray, who left office in 2018. He currently works as the senior vice president for Synovus Bank.

The final two candidates are county administrators. William “Jon” Caime serves as the administrator for Laurens County near Greenville.

William “Bill” Shanahan is the former York County manager. He resigned from his position earlier this month and has been applying to other government positions in South Carolina.

Shanahan’s last day is June 28. Council appointed current York County planning and community services director David Hudspeth to serve as interim county manager.

No decision is scheduled to happen at Wednesday’s meeting. A finalist will be picked at a later meeting. Once hired, the new administrator’s salary and benefits will be decided based off qualifications and negotiations with Council.