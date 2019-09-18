Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is coming to Rock Hill

‘Ready for a political revolution’: presidential hopeful addresses Rock Hill crowd Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders addressed a large crowd Sunday at Clinton College, where he discussed equality, healthcare, immigration reform and free college tuition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders addressed a large crowd Sunday at Clinton College, where he discussed equality, healthcare, immigration reform and free college tuition.

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders is returning to Rock Hill Friday.

The Vermont independent senator will hold a rally at 6 p.m. in Winthrop University’s outdoor amphitheater, according to a statement from the college. The event is sponsored by Winthrop’s College Democrats.

Sanders, who sought the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2016, will appear at the rally with former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner and Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream — both co-chairs of his presidential campaign, according to the statement.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Seating is a first-come basis.

Sanders was in Rock Hill three months ago when he held a town hall at Clinton College in June. Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Sanders, have been to Rock Hill in recent months.

Voters have come out to see former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke; U.S. Sen. Cory Booker; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who withdrew from the race in July; U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris; former vice president Joe Biden; and most recently, former hedge fund investor and activist Tom Steyer.

Want to go?

Rally in Rock Hill with Bernie Sanders is at 6 p.m. Friday at Winthrop University Amphitheater, 1043 Founders Lane. Doors open at 5 p.m.

To RSVP, visit berniesanders.com and click “events.”