Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is returning to Rock Hill

Mayor of South Bend, Ind. and 2020 Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg is coming back to Rock Hill Saturday.

Buttigieg will hold a town hall at the Rock Hill City Hall Amphitheater during his sixth visit to South Carolina, his campaign said. The event is open to the public and doors open at 2:30 p.m.

The event is hosted by the York County Democratic Party and the Mecklenburg Democratic Party, Buttigieg’s campaign said. Hosting does not imply endorsement.

Buttigieg was in Rock Hill several months ago when he held a town hall at Clinton College in March. Nine Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Buttigieg, have campaigned in Rock Hill in recent months.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Voters have come out to see former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke; U.S. Sen. Cory Booker; U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who withdrew from the race in July; U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris; former vice president Joe Biden; former hedge fund investor and activist Tom Steyer; U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders; and most recently, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Want to go?

A town hall with Mayor Pete Buttigieg is Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Rock Hill City Hall Amphitheater, 155 W Johnston Street.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. RSVP online.