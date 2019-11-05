2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren opens Rock Hill office

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren opened a Rock Hill office over the weekend.

About 30 supporters came out Saturday for the grand opening of the campaign office, which is at 103 Schoolside Drive, according to Warren’s campaign.

Former state Sen. Phil Leventis (D-Sumter), who hosted the event, said the Massachusetts senator’s campaign is focused on connecting with people.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of campaigns,” Leventis said. “I ran nine for myself and her staff seems to be, trained and focused better than almost any I’ve seen — focused on making contact with people and that’s why it’s important for her to have a campaign presence in Rock Hill.”

The office will serve as a space for supporters to come and learn about Warren and her policies, Leventis said. Warren’s campaign also opened offices in Orangeburg, Murrells Inlet and Aiken over the weekend, her campaign said.

“They’ve got an interesting setup there where they have a little place on the wall where you can write why you support Senator Warren,” Leventis said. “And I saw a young lady, about 8, she wrote, ‘She gives me hope.’”

Warren held a town hall in Sept. at Clinton College, which saw more than 600 supporters come out. In recent months, Warren has gained traction in South Carolina polls and Leventis said he thinks the office presence will continue to grow her support in the state.

“Politics comes down to retail because people want to be able to look someone in the eye, if not the candidate on the presidential level, but someone who knows the candidate, somebody who has spoken with the candidate and say what makes her different, what makes her better,” he said.