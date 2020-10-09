God, teamwork and elbow grease: Chester County’s new supervisor plans to move forward

Wylie G. Frederick will be the Chester County interim supervisor and county council chair. He will be the first black man to hold the position. tperkins@heraldonline.com

When he was young, Wylie G. Frederick watched downtown Chester from the top of a hill.

He saw the shops. He remembers seeing people mill about, back when weekends meant Main Street in Chester was a flurry of activity. He and his 10 siblings looked forward to going to town to get a sweet treat.

He also remembers the prejudice he experienced as a young black man growing up in the 60s. He remembers restaurants and water fountains specifically designated for whites and Blacks.

In those days, it was hard to imagine where he is now.

On Sept. 24, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Frederick, 63, as interim Chester county supervisor and Chester County Council chairman.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

McMaster suspended the previous supervisor, Kenneth “Shane” Stuart, who has been indicted on charges of drug trafficking and misconduct in office, according to court records.

Who is the new county supervisor?

The county supervisor is the highest elected official at the county level. Frederick will be the first Black man to hold the position, County Attorney Joanie Winters confirmed.

Frederick hasn’t been a career politician.

He’s worn many hats. He had a short tenure as a magistrate before he was replaced in 2019 by S.C. Sen. Mike Fanning. But Frederick’s life’s work has been in education and the faith community.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Frederick got a bachelor’s degree in education at University of South Carolina. Then he returned to Chester to teach fourth grade.

The school where he taught in 1979, Southside Elementary School, has been remodeled. Now, it’s the county council chambers.

“It’s like coming home,” Frederick said.

Frederick received a masters degree from Winthrop University and then his doctorate from More Than Conquers Bible College in Charlotte. (He has requested that county council members refer to him as “Dr. Frederick.”)

He was the assistant principal at Great Falls Elementary and College Street Elementary (now replaced by Chester’s charter school). He also served as principal of Horizons Christian Academy.

Frederick’s former students include Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey and Angela Tenna Cook, a candidate for Chester County Clerk.

Frederick also was a hearing officer for the Chester County School District where he decided expulsion cases. He said he believes that role prepared him for his time as a magistrate judge -- and now as county supervisor.

Frederick continues to live in Chester with his wife of 38 years.

Frederick is currently a preacher at Faith and Love Christian Center in Chester. He also teaches at More Than Conquers College, a private post-secondary educational extension of Charlotte’s Victory Christian Center. He plans to continue this work during his tenure as supervisor, he told The Herald.

“Education to me is all about research -- a lot of reading, a lot of studying,” he said. “This job is a lot like that, but on a larger scale. I think those things have prepared me for this position.”

He said his passion for young people will bolster him, too, as he strives to reach Chester’s youth. Frederick said he is already meeting with the Parks and Recreation director to meet this goal.

Teamwork and elbow grease is the strategy

Frederick takes the reins at a time of uncertainty for Chester, following Stuart’s arrest. So how will he move forward?

He says with God, teamwork, and a little bit of elbow grease.

“I think everything should be backed by prayer,” Frederick said recently. “The word of God is about loving people, and helping people.”

And that’s why he took the job, he says: to help Chester.

If there’s an emergency, he says, he doesn’t mind “rolling up his sleeves.” He plans to be active in the community, talking with people and helping people.

Frederick said spending his life in Chester will serve well in his new position.

“People know us,” he said of his family, “They feel comfortable talking to us.”

Frederick said he is still setting goals and priorities -- his first council meeting was Monday.

He said he has confidence in himself and the county council to move forward “with integrity and professionalism.” “At times like this, when leadership pulls together and says ‘let’s move forward, we’re going to get through this,’” he said.

His colleagues seem ready to go forward with him.

Councilman Alex Oliphant told the Herald he believes productivity will improve with Frederick leading the council. Council Vice Chairman Joe Branhem complimented Frederick on the efficiency of his first meeting Monday. And all six council members enthusiastically welcomed Frederick at a council workshop last week, thanking him for accepting his appointment.

“We’re going to get over this,” Frederick told The Herald.

Things are looking pretty optimistic from the top of the hill.