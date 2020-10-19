Governor in Rock Hill, unveils plan that helps small businesses, nonprofits amid Covid

South Carolina small businesses and nonprofits are eligible for $65 million dollars in relief grants amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Gov. Henry McMaster and other officials announced Monday in Rock Hill.

Businesses and nonprofits must apply before Nov. 1, McMaster said.

“This money is out there, but you have to apply to be eligible,” McMaster said. “And it must be done online.”

Disbursements are expected in December, McMaster said.

The governor said $40 million is available to all small businesses but high priority will go to minority-owned businesses.

There also is $25 million is for nonprofits.

The money is for businesses and nonprofits hurt since March by the coronavirus pandemic, McMaster said at a news conference held outside the York County Center for the Arts on Main Street in Rock Hill.

Panels of government officials will select the grant recipients after applications are received. Grants are from $2,500 to $25,000 each, officials said. The program is statewide.

Small and minority business

The $40 million for small business has criteria for selection.

Small businesses must have 25 or fewer employees, be physically located in South Carolina, have been in operation since Sept. 13, 2109, and “be able to demonstrate a financial or operational impact due to Covid-19,” according to Marcia Adams, executive director of the S.C. Department of Administration.

Other priority consideration will be given to businesses with 15 employees or less, businesses with less than $350,000 annually in gross income, and businesses that have not received any other local, state, or federal Covid aid, administration officials said.

Dianne Hart McCray, owner of Classy Kids Academy daycare in Rock Hill, said as a Black business owner who has successfully stayed open during the economic struggles of Covid-19, she welcomes the opportunity to apply for help from the state.

“It is important to support small business, and in particular Black businesses,” McCray said. “For Black owned businesses, a little help goes a long way.”

Dawn Johnson, chairperson of the Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation, said Rock Hill’s Black Economic Leadership League, the law office of Montrio Belton, and others will help businesses apply at no cost.

“We are all prepared to give hands-on assistance,” Johnson said.

Non-profits and charities

The $25 million in nonprofit assistance is for grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000. The grants are to “reimburse qualifying expenditures for providing services or revenue loss due to Covid-19.,” officials said.

Requirements for nonprofits are that an organization must: be designated as a nonprofit by the IRS, be registered as a public charity with the S.C. Secretary of State, be physically located in South Carolina, be in operation since Sept. 13, 2019, and demonstrate a financial or operational impact from the pandemic, officials said.

How to apply

All applications and information about eligibility and requirements can be found at https://accelerate.sc.gov/cares-act/applying-sc-cares-act-funds.

For more information, call 803-670-5170 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, or email SCCares@admin.sc.gov.

