Meet the candidates running for the city of Chester Ward IV seat.

Four of the five Ward IV candidates. From left to right: Kathy Dickinson, Tony Nelson,

The city of Chester will hold a special election on Oct. 27 to fill the open Ward IV council seat.

There are two Ward IV seats, with one currently vacant and one filled by Councilman Carlos Williams.

The open seat was vacated in August when a judge ordered Councilman William R. King II to forfeit his seat. The judge ruled that King “was not qualified to be a candidate for city council at the time he was elected and he, therefore, must forfeit his office,” due to felony charges at the time of his election.

Only those who live within the city limits of Chester can vote in this election.

Early voting for the special election is currently open. Voters who are registered in Chester County can go to 109 Ella Street in Chester 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, to vote early. Information on voting absentee can be found here.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On election day, voters within the city of Chester can report to their precinct location (found here) to vote from from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Masks must be worn to vote.

The Herald provided a questionnaire to all five candidates.







Below are their answers, which have been edited for brevity. Candidate Robbie Boyd-King declined to have her photo included.

BERNARD “HARVEY” HEATH

Age: 59

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Occupation: Jump Start Youth Foundation, helping young people

Lives: City of Chester, Ward IV

TONY NELSON

Age: 67







Occupation: Social worker, customer service and caretaker







Lives: City of Chester, Ward IV

DEBRA A. BRICE

Age: 58







Occupation: Disabled/retired, was a magistrate clerk







Lives: City of Chester, outside Ward IV

KATHY DICKINSON







Age: 69

Occupation: Retired school teacher







Lives: City of Chester, Ward IV

ROBBIE KING-BOYD







Age: 53

Occupation: Works at Chris King Memorial Chapel

Lives: Chester, Ward IV

QUESTIONS FOR THE CANDIDATES

What is the most important issue you want to tackle in Ward 4?

Heath: “My slogan is: ‘for the children, for the people, transparency.’ My biggest thing is -- I have walked that Ward 4, talked to the people and everything, and they feel that they’re being neglected. We want to get some things done, for the kids.”

Nelson: “We need different programs -- homeless shelters, things for our young people, activities for our young people. My campaign is about the people, and I am for the people, and what they need.” Nelson says she wants to focus on community and economic development, and expanding the housing market.

Brice: “I want to focus on recreation areas for the children. I want to work on revitalization, Chester’s town -- businesses and building.”

Dickinson: “Ward IV, like all the other wards, has similar issues with the need for a more efficient and economically run city government.”

King-Boyd: “Social and economic infrastructure are the greatest issues facing Ward 4, the City of Chester and the entire Chester County. With social and economic infrastructure we can also provide the citizens of the City of Chester with affordable housing, utilities and work with our local telephone company to provide affordable broadband access to all citizens using grants and education. Recreation and education is also important.”

How will you work with the rest of the Chester City Council to accomplish your goals?

Heath: “Every councilman represents the city. We have to come as a team and represent the city, and work together to get things done.”

Nelson: “You have to go in with a developed mind frame of how to work with them and what they already have a place... You have to have a plan. Without a vision, the people perish.”

Brice: “You have to have a goal -- make pros and cons, do research, see what’s the best way. Work with the citizens of Chester. There’s always going to be more than one side, and we have to go with the most productive side. I’m a committed person to make things happen.”

Dickinson: “By hiring the most qualified department heads to insure that the city runs smoothly. At times, the city needs to network with other entities such as the county government and the (COG) Council of Government which helps the city with grants to improve all of our communities.”

King-Boyd: “My vision for the city is to work with the school district, York Tech. College, local business and other elected officials on the local, state and federal levels to provide education which will include technology centers, mentoring programs and job training. Social and economic infrastructure is the glue that can connect us, the citizens and the government.”





















