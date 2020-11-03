SC House incumbents in York, Chester, Lancaster had challengers. Who’s keeping seats?

Provided

Most incumbents in York County races appeared to beat back challenges Tuesday to retain seats in the S.C. House of Representatives and Senate, according to unofficial election returns as of 10 p.m.

However, a Democratic incumbent in Lancaster County in the S.C. House appears to have lost the seat to a Republican challenger.

Area incumbents also appear to have won in S.C. Senate races where they ran, election results showed. A York County Councilman appears to have won an open seat in the state Senate, state election commission unofficial results showed Tuesday night.

S.C. House of Representatives York County

Republican Raye Felder, the only female member of the York County legislative delegation, was leading over Democrat Monica Danneman to retain the District 26 seat that covers much of the area around Fort Mill.

Felder was leading with about 54 percent of the vote as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, State election figures show.

The only Democrat incumbent in the York County House delegation, John King, also appears to have won re-election by beating the same challenger as in 2018. King defeated Johnny Walker for the District 49 seat that covers parts of Rock Hill, York, and areas in southern York County.

King, past chairman of the South Carolina black caucus, is the sole African-American in the York County delegation.

King had about 70 percent of the vote as of 10 p.m., election figures showed.

“I just want to thank my constituents in District 49 for having confidence and trust in me, to keep electing me to represent our district,” King said late Tuesday.

Republican Tommy Pope appears to have kept the District 47 House seat he has had for a decade.

Pope, the former York County solicitor who became a national figure when he prosecuted child killer Susan Smith in 1995, faced Democratic challenger Ryan McKenzie Arioli for the District 47 race. That district covers Lake Wylie, Clover and York.

Pope had about 70 percent of the vote as of 10 p.m., S.C. Election Commission totals showed.

“I am honored to return to Columbia to represent the citizens of House 47,” Pope said. “I will continue to work hard to earn their trust. I thank the members of the Pope team for their hard work during this campaign.”

Bruce Bryant, a Republican elected in 2017 after 20 years as York County sheriff, appears to have defeated Democrat Kathryn Roberts to retain the District 48 seat that covers parts of Rock Hill, Lake Wylie and Tega Cay, figures show.

Bryant had more than 55 percent of the vote as of 10 p.m., election figures showed.

Republican Randy Ligon of Chester appears to have defeated Democrat Reid Carrico in District 43. That district covers Chester County and part of York County.

Ligon had about 65 percent of the votes in the race as of 10 p.m.

In District 45 that covers some of northeastern York County and Indian Land in Lancaster County, incumbent Republican Brandon Newton appears to have easily defeated Democratic challenger Keith T Grey Sr., according to state election numbers. Newton had more than 68 percent of the vote at 10 p.m., figures show.

Republican incumbents Dennis Moss of Gaffney, in District 29 that covers part of western York County, and Steve Moss of Blacksburg, whose District 30 also has part of western York County, and Gary Simrill of Rock Hill in District 46 won after running unopposed.

S.C. House of Representatives Lancaster County

In Lancaster County, Democrat incumbent Mandy Powers Norrell appears to have lost the District 44 seat where she ran against Republican Sandy McGarry. McGarry had about 58 percent of the vote with about 95 percent of precincts reporting, state election figures show.

House members serve two-year terms.

S.C. Senate York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Republican Michael Johnson appears to have handily defeated Democrat Ram Mammadov for the District 16 race.

Johnson, of Fort Mill, is the chairman of the York County Council. He will give up that seat when he is sworn into the Senate. The district covers parts of York County and Lancaster County.

Johnson was leading with about 63 percent of the vote as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“I am grateful to the people of District 16 for their support,” Johnson said. “If the numbers hold, this is because the people did it, not me. I am humbled by the chance to represent our area.”

The seat was open after Republican Greg Gregory of Lancaster did not seek re-election.

In District 15 that covers part of York County, Republican incumbent Wes Climer was leading Democrat Vickie Holt, as of 10 p.m. Climer had a 10-point lead with about 55 percent of the vote.

The sole incumbent Democratic senator in the area delegation, Mike Fanning of Great Falls, was in a tight race with Republican challenger Erin Mosley for the District 17 seat. The district covers all of Chester County and part of York County.

As of 10 p.m., state election statistics show Fanning with 54 percent of the vote.

In District 14 that covers most of western York County, Republican incumbent Harvey Peeler of Gaffney appears to have easily defeated Sarah Work of the Alliance Party. Peeler had about 83 percent of the vote as of 10 p.m.

Senate members serve four-year terms.