A new face on York County Council. Incumbents win for sheriff, solicitor

A member of the Fort Mill school board appears to be on the verge of winning a seat on the York County Council, unofficial election results show.

Republican Tom Audette was leading Democrat Kristin Thomas for the District 1 seat that represents much of Fort Mill and Tega Cay.

Audette had about 54 percent of the vote as of 10 p.m., South Carolina election figures show.

Audette is currently a member of the school board in Fort Mill. He will leave that seat when sworn in to the county council.

None of the other York County Council seats up for election in 2020 had opposition.

Incumbent Republicans Allison Love of Lake Wylie won in District 2, and Christi Cox of Rock Hill won in District 5, election figures show.

Republican newcomer Brandon Guffey, who defeated incumbent Britt Blackwell in a primary earlier this year, won the District 6 seat, figures show.

Terms are for four years.

York County public safety, court offices

A slate of Republican incumbents running unopposed won the four countywide races for Constitutional offices that have countywide jurisdiction in York County.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson, 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett, Coroner Sabrina Gast., and Clerk of Court David Hamilton each appear to have won re-election without opposition.

Those four offices are required offices under the S.C. Constitution.

Each office is a four-year term.

Lancaster County Council

All four Republicans running unopposed for Lancaster County Council appear to have won election. Terry Graham in District 1, Billy Mosteller in District 3, Steve Harper in District 5, and Brian Carnes in District 7 all won.

County council members serve four-year terms.

Lancaster Constitutional offices

Incumbent Republicans running unopposed won re-election for constitutional offices in Lancaster County.

Sheriff Barry Faile, Coroner Karla Knight-Deese, and Clerk of Court Jeff Hammond each were re-elected.