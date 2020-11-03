Early votes are in on a proposed new tax for recreation in Lake Wylie.

Early signs point to a new tax district to pay for recreation in York County, but numbers aren’t final.

Early voting and early precinct reporting show support for a Lake Wylie ballot question Tuesday. As of 10 p.m. almost 63% of voters had voted in favor. That number comes with in-person absentee votes counted along with election day votes in five of 11 precincts.

The ballot question asked if a special tax district should be created. It would create funds to acquire greenspace property, conservation, historic restoration, passive recreation and interactive community uses.

Taxes levied by the new district would be capped at $10 million in construction or land acquisition. An annual expense cost cap is $500,000. The district could charge up to five mills per year.

A governing board would be created, similar to special fire tax districts in York County. Lake Wylie also has a separate recreation tax district voters approved four years ago to create and run the newly opened Field Day Park.

York County Councilwoman Allison Love, who represents Lake Wylie, ran unopposed Tuesday night for another term. Love said earlier this year the new tax district vote would have the same geographical footprint of the park one four years ago.

A petition signed by more than 15% of eligible voters within the proposed district brought on the vote. It covers about 29,000 people.

Both early voting and the first half of precincts supported the measure. Final results won’t be certified for several days.

