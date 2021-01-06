Politics & Government
Live updates on DC protests: Crowds storm Capitol as Congress debates election
As Congress prepares to certify the Electoral College vote, Trump supporters are rallying in Washington, D.C. Here’s the latest. Check back for updates.
Protesters break through security barrier
Trump supporters protesting the election results have torn down security barriers and are throwing items at Capitol Police, according to social media reports.
People standing in a tower outside the Capitol have directed protesters to keepin going with chants of “Move forward and we can beat them,” Andrew Egger, a reporter with The Dispatch, wrote on Twitter.
Staffers evacuated on Capitol Hill
Staffers were evacuated from the Madison and Cannon buildings on Capitol Hill just after 1 p.m., according to multiple reports.
Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia tweeted at 1:45 p.m. she had to evacuate her office “because of a pipe bomb reported outside.”
“Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots,” she wrote.
Vice President Mike Pence was pulled from the floor of the U.S. Senate just after 2 p.m.
McConnell speaks out
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnel condemned efforts to overturn the presidential election on Wednesday, saying it would be a “death spiral.”
“The votes, the court and the state have all spoken,” he said. “If we overrule them, it would ruin our republic forever.”
