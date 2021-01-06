‘This is wrong,’ Mace says as pro-Trump protesters clash with police at the Capitol

South Carolina’s freshman U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is safe after she and many others inside the House’s office building in Washington was evacuated when violent protesters clashed with Capitol Police Wednesday just as a joint session was underway to certify electoral votes.

“Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat,” Mace, R-Daniel Island, tweeted. “Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police.”

The tweet included a video from a news reporter showing protesters trying to push through a line of Capitol Police officers in an attempt to enter the U.S. Capitol. The protesters eventually did make it inside the Capitol, a serious breach of security.

Reporters on Capitol Hill tweeted that an audio message warned people to stay away from windows and doors.

One reporter tweeted that a protester had made his way onto the House floor.

“This is wrong,” Mace said. “This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today.”

Earlier in the day President Donald Trump addressed a “Save America” rally and claimed Biden fraudulently won the election, although no widespread systemic fraud has been proven.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” Trump tweeted.

House members and senators are debating efforts to have Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin electoral votes not counted. Those objections are expected to fail.

Mace has said she would not join in objections to certain states’ electoral votes.

Four Republican South Carolina House members — Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman, William Timmons and Joe Wilson — said they will object.

Duncan tweeted for people to “protest peacefully and obey all police demands.”

Wilson’s office said the congressman is his office and intends to speak later on Wednesday.

“Protests should always be peaceful,” Wilson said in a statement. “I encourage today’s protesters to follow Capitol Police guidelines.”