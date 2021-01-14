As Trump’s term nears end, how does his approval rating rank among other presidents?

Trump’s approval rating never surpassed 50% during his presidency and remained below Barack Obama’s and George W. Bush’s ratings. Trump’s net approval is -15.8. Drew Angerer / Getty Images / TNS

President Donald Trump has seen a dip in his approval rating following the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.

With less than a week left in his term, how does Trump’s approval rating compare among past presidents?

Trump’s approval rating started out at 45.5% at the beginning of his presidency — and now sits at39.8% as of Thursday morning, according to FiveThirtyEight’s presidential approval average. Trump has never had a majority of Americans approve of his job as president under 538’s aggregate of polls.

A day before the riot, 53.2% of Americans disapproved of Trump’s job as president, the average of polling shows, with 42.6% approving. Now, on Jan. 14, FiveThirtyEight shows 56% disapproving and 39.8% approving — one of the steepest declines during Trump’s time in office and his lowest approval rating since Feb. 2019.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol, the first time a U.S. president has been impeached twice. Before last week’s riot, Trump spoke outside the White House at what he billed as a “Save America Rally,” where he continued his false claims that the election was stolen from him and encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol before a pro-Trump mob stormed the halls of Congress.

“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by bold and radical left Democrats, which is what they are doing, and stolen by the fake news media,” Trump said at the rally. “That is what they have done and what they are doing. We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.”

Trump’s net approval rating — the difference between his approval and disapproval ratings — has remained below the net approval ratings of both Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush for the entirety of their first terms, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Bush’s approval rating skyrocketed after the Sept. 11 attacks, reaching a peak net approval rating of 80.5.

Both Obama’s and Trump’s net approval ratings were highest at the start of their terms. Obama had a net approval rating of 45 points while Trump’s was 5.2.

Bill Clinton, who became the second U.S. president to be impeached on Dec. 19, 1998, also had higher net approval ratings throughout his presidency compared to Trump. Clinton was impeached for “high crimes and misdemeanors” on accusations of lying under oath and obstruction of justice.

Clinton’s net approval rating was 38.3 on Dec. 24, 1998, approximately five days after he was impeached by the House.

Trump was impeached for the first time by the House on Dec. 18, 2019, on accusations of leveraging U.S. aid to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate President-elect Joe Biden. Trump’s net approval rating was negative 8.9 just three days after he was impeached. That negative net approval rating indicates how many more percentage points of Americans disapprove of a president’s job performance compared to those who approve.

For periods during his presidency, Trump’s net approval ratings have surpassed the net approval ratings of Presidents George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter, according to FiveThirtyEight.

At 1,146 days into their presidential terms, Trump’s rating was negative 10.4 and H.W. Bush’s was negative 12.6.

When Trump was 729 days into his presidency, his net approval rating was negative 15.2 and Reagan’s negative 17.

Trump’s net approval rating was negative 10.3 when he was 845 days into his presidency while Carter’s was negative 12 at the same milestone.