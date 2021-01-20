Watch police officer who defended Capitol from mob escort Kamala Harris to inauguration

Eugene Goodman, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who helped defend the building from a violent mob, has escorted Vice President-elect Kamala Harris up the steps of the Capitol to the inauguration ceremony.

Goodman has been hailed as a hero since he was captured in a now-viral video facing rioters in the Capitol building and leading the mob away from the unsecured Senate chamber.

In addition to escorting Harris, Goodman has been named acting deputy House sergeant at arms, CBS News reported. The title is given to the law enforcement officer responsible for maintaining order on the House of Representatives’ side of the Capitol complex.

Officer Eugene Goodman is escorting Kamala Harris today. You may remember his brave heroics during the January 6th insurrection.#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/MRHrUbOHh6 — The Recount (@therecount) January 20, 2021

President-elect Joe Biden and Harris will take their oaths of office at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol at noon EST, after which the Biden is expected to give his inaugural address. Harris will make history as the first woman, the first Black person and the first South Asian-American person to hold the office of the vice president.