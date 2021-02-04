Cancel $50,000 in student loan debt? Democrats urge Biden to do that in new resolution

Sens. Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Ayanna Pressley, Mondaire Jones, Ilhan Omar and Alma Adams called on Biden to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt. Bigstock

Democratic lawmakers introduced a resolution Thursday calling on President Joe Biden to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt for every person holding such debt through executive action.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York held a press conference Thursday morning announcing the initiative alongside Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Reps. Mondaire Jones of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Alma Adams of North Carolina.

The legislators linked the issues of racial inequality and student loan debt.

“This is also a civil rights issue. A disproportionate burden of student debt falls on people of color often times because they were taken advantage of by a lot of these awful, despicable disgusting...for-profit colleges,” Schumer said at the conference.

Warren added: “Canceling student loan debt is the single most effective executive action that President Biden can take to close the racial wealth gap.”

A 2019 report by the Institute on Assets and Social Policy found that the median white borrowers had reduced their debt by 94% 20 years after entering repayment compared to the median black borrower who still owed 95% of their student loans after the same time span.

Americans owed more than $1.7 trillion in student loan debt in quarter three of 2020 — an uptick of about 4% compared to quarter three of 2019, according to The Federal Reserve.

Biden has previously expressed doubt that the president has the power to cancel student loan debt through executive action.

“That’s different than my saying, and I’m going to get in trouble for saying this . . . for example, it’s arguable that the president may have the executive power to forgive up to $50,000 in student debt,” Biden told The Washington Post. “Well, I think that’s pretty questionable. I’m unsure of that. I’d be unlikely to do that.”