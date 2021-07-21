These North Carolinians face charges in Capitol riot. Here’s where their cases stand

They ran it like a military operation.

Equipped with walkie talkies, combat vests and other “paramilitary gear and supplies,” leaders of the right-wing Proud Boys divided themselves into “teams” led by “commanders” to coordinate the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol building, federal prosecutors say.

Charles Donohoe, president of a Proud Boys chapter in Kernersville, was among those who helped organize the attack, according to his federal indictment.

Donohoe was arrested on March 17 and charged with a flurry of felonies and misdemeanors: conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of Congress, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

He pleaded not guilty on April 15 to all charges, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

On June 23, a federal judge in Washington ordered Donohoe to remain in jail, USA Today reported. At that hearing, prosecutors showed video footage, including one that shows Donohoe and an alleged Proud Boys member carrying a stolen police riot shield through the crowd, according to CBS News.

Donohoe is one of 13 North Carolinians facing felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Capitol riots. As prosecutors sift through more than 16,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage, some top-priority suspects might not face trial until January or next spring, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Other cases have seen progress, however. About 20 suspects of the more than 500 arrested nationwide have pleaded guilty so far, according to the Post. On Monday, Florida’s Paul Hodgkins, the first rioter to plead guilty to a felony, was sentenced to eight months in prison for obstruction of Congress.

Here’s the current status of the other 12 suspects from North Carolina, according to court documents:

Laura Steele, Thomasville

▪ Former High Point police officer and member of the Oath Keepers, a militant alt-right group made up of current and former military and police

▪ Being tried jointly with 15 other suspected Oath Keepers members. North Carolina served as a training ground and munitions supplier for the group, the Observer previously reported

▪ Released on her own recognizance in a “high intensity supervision program.” Pleaded not guilty to four felony and misdemeanor charges

▪ Steele and other Oath Keepers filed a motion to dismiss earlier this month claiming that their charges were overblown, according to The High Point Enterprise

▪ Next court date set for Aug. 10.

Bradley Bennett, Trinity and Huntersville

▪ An outspoken adherent of the unfounded QAnon theory, which holds that former President Donald Trump was fighting a Democratic Party conspiracy of demonic, cannibalistic pedophiles, the Observer previously reported

▪ Released on his own recognizance. Pleaded not guilty to six felony and misdemeanor charges

▪ Next court date is set for Aug. 31

Christopher and Virginia Spencer, Pilot Mountain

▪ A married couple released on their own recognizance. Both pleaded not guilty to all charges: five felony and misdemeanor counts for Chris Spencer, four misdemeanor counts for Virginia Spencer

▪ Chris Spencer livestreamed himself inside the Capitol, the Observer previously reported

▪ The couple’s next court date is set for Aug. 3

Matthew Wood, Reidsville

▪ Claimed he entered the Capitol to avoid being trampled, despite a photo of him climbing into the building through a window, the Observer previously reported

▪ Released on his own recognizance. Pleaded not guilty to six felony and misdemeanor charges

▪ Next court date is set for Aug. 3

Lewis Cantwell, Sylva

▪ Released on his own recognizance. Faces six felony and misdemeanor charges

▪ Next court date is set for Aug. 12

James “Les” Little, Claremont

▪ Was turned in to the FBI by a family member who he texted during the Capitol breach, the Observer previously reported

▪ Released on his own recognizance. Pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor charges

▪ Next court date set for Aug. 31

Stephen Maury Baker, Garner

▪ Known as “Stephen Ignoramus” on his social media accounts, where he livestreamed himself storming the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint

▪ Released on his own recognizance. Pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges

▪ Next court date is set for Sept. 14

Grayson Sherrill, Cherryville

▪ Being tried with two other alleged Capitol intruders, Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizarry of Fort Mill, S.C.

▪ Released on his own recognizance. Pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor charges

▪ Next court date is set for July 21

Johnny Harris, Shelby

▪ Released on his own recognizance. Pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor charges

▪ Next court date is set for Aug. 12

Stephen Horn, Wake Forest

▪ Released on his own recognizance. Pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor charges

▪ Next court date is set for Aug. 4

Anthony Scirica, Kernersville

▪ Released on his own recognizance. Faces four misdemeanor charges

▪ Arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 31 following his June 16 arrest