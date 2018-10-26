From reports of voter suppression and voter fraud to problems with ID laws and early voting, 2018 voters have to navigate a minefield a different issues, that vary widely from state to state and even county to county. Here’s just an overview of what voters are dealing with.
Jump to: California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington
National Voting Issues
Three secretaries of state are refereeing the election while running in the field
Is higher turnout worth the risk of hacking? W.Va. pilot program will find out
Two years after ‘trauma’ of hack, DNC builds tech team with a veteran bench
Candidate hit snooze button on hacker threat, say defending cyberattacks is hard
Can hackers tamper with your vote? Researchers show it’s possible in nearly 30 states
Fights over voting rights a prelude to November midterm election
Are wireless voting machines vulnerable? Florida, other states say they’re safe enough
Washington Voting Issues
Voter suppression in Gig Harbor? Deceptive mailer called ‘utterly stupid’ by one candidate and ‘dirty politics’ by another
Whatcom sees a surge in voter registrations ahead of midterm elections
California Voting Issues
Motor Voter lives on at DMV, but California adds extra review to prevent registration errors
High school students can pre-register to vote. This woman is making sure they do
Idaho Voting Issues
Someone online may be trying to sell public Idaho voter data, state warns
Idahoans are voting early. Here’s turnout so far, & a tip to skip lines in Boise
In Idaho, program to fight voter fraud may cause more problems than it catches
Idaho gets highest primary voter turnout in 16 years
Texas Voting Issues
Texas GOP’s final pitch: Voter fraud could steal elections
Students sue Texas county, allege voting rights violations
Four women in ‘voter fraud ring’ arrested. They targeted seniors on city’s north side
Former Democratic Party leader paid women in alleged Tarrant voter fraud ring, AG says
Missouri Voting Issues
Missouri GOP sent 10,000 voters false absentee voting information
Missouri voters without photo ID won’t have to sign affidavit to vote, judge says
Kansas Voting Issues
Data collected by Trump’s Kobach-led voter commission is entirely deleted
‘It takes five minutes or less.’ Court ruling means new Kansas voters sign up easily
The candidates to replace Kobach don’t want his prosecution power
Kris Kobach won’t recuse himself from a recount in governor’s race. No law requires it.
Illinois Voting Issues
Today is the deadline to register to vote, but you’ve still got options if you miss it
British priest may not have to leave U.S. But he can’t be a citizen after voting error
Pennsylvania Voting Issues
New voting machines for next presidential election? Centre County looks to upgrade
President Trump rallies Pennsylvania GOP against new congressional map
Kentucky Voting Issues
Grimes concerned Kentucky voter information is reportedly for sale on ‘dark web’
Another Kentucky elections staffer accuses Grimes of misusing voter data
North Carolina Voting Issues
Franklin County poll worker removed amid allegations of voter intimidation
New state law will mean fewer places to vote early in some counties
Too late to redraw NC’s congressional districts for 2018 election, plaintiffs agree
South Carolina Voting Issues
South Carolina needs money to protect its elections. Its senators aren’t helping
Haven’t voted in a while in SC? Make sure you still can
Psst, you really don’t have to have an ID to vote in SC
Court ruling could change how SC votes. Will it stop elections from being hacked?
Georgia Voting Issues
Judge: No rejecting mail ballots due to signature mismatch
Should Brian Kemp oversee his own governor’s race?
More Georgia voter suppression? Atlanta-area county now under fire
Mississippi Voting Issues
How hard is it to vote in your state? Mississippi ranks as most difficult state
Hosemann tells Trump commission requesting voter roll data to ‘jump in the Gulf’
Facebook isn’t the only one sharing your data. Mississippi does too — for cold, hard cash.
Should ex-cons lose voting rights for good? Lawsuits seek to have Mississippi restore them.
Florida Voting Issues
Federal judge calls Florida ban on early voting at college campuses ‘discrimination’
What is Amendment 4 on Florida ballot? It affects restoration of felons’ voting rights
FBI, Homeland Security say Russians aren’t inside Florida election system
