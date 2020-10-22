Lead changes in Graham-Harrison SC Senate race, latest Morning Consult survey shows

In what has become an ever-changing South Carolina U.S. Senate race, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison has taken a potential new lead over the three-term incumbent in the latest Morning Consult poll.

The poll out Thursday put Harrison with a 47% to 45% lead. The online poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points and was conducted between Oct. 11-20.

That same Morning Consult survey also gavePresident Donald Trump a 51% to 45% lead over his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The new shift in the Senate race is a dramatic change from an earlier poll by the outfit.

Conducted earlier this month, Morning Consult gave Graham a 6-point lead as the debate over Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett heated up. The Senate Judiciary Committee, which Graham chairs, which approved Barrett’s nomination and sent it to the Senate floor.

Graham also had a 6-point lead in a New York Times/Siena College poll.

Morning Consult surveyed 926 people in its latest poll.

The poll takes place as voters already are casting ballots in the state. An estimated 1 million ballots are expected to be cast before Nov. 3, state election officials said.

Fivethirtyeight.com, which rates the reliability of polling organizations, gives Morning Consult a B/C grade.

