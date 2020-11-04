Republicans lead in 2 Midlands SC House races while votes are still being counted

South Carolina state Rep. Kirkman Finlay, who has represented one of Richland County’s few State House seats held by a Republican since 2012, held a sizable lead over his Democratic challenger early Wednesday morning as votes still were being tallied.

And in another Richland district, the Republican challenger of Jermaine Johnson, a 35-year-old political newcomer who took on a 22-year veteran of the S.C. House and won his Democratic primary this summer, was leading in the House District 80 race.

But both races were too early to call after the State Election Commission reported a handful of counties — including Richland County — were still counting absentee ballots, hours after polls had closed in South Carolina.

Seeking a fifth term, Finlay, 50, faced 39-year-old Columbia attorney Rhodes Bailey, who gave Finlay a competitive race both in money and ground game.

As of midnight Wednesday, Finlay was leading Bailey by nearly 11.5 percentage points.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s GOP challenger Vincent Wilson was leading by about 10 percentage points after midnight.

In June, Johnson delivered a stunning upset when he put Democratic House Rep. Jimmy Bales’ 22-year run to a close, unseating the 84-year-old Lower Richland legislator. Then, he beat Bales — who was first elected to the State House in 1998 — by 51 percentage points.

Bales battled his own health challenges over the years in the Legislature, which, combined with COVID-19, put Johnson at an advantage to heavily canvas the district.

Wilson is an unknown candidate. A post on Wilson’s Facebook says he is in favor of term limits and wants to stop corruption.

This story will be updated when more vote information is available.