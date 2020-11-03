3 win seats in contested Lancaster city council races. All other races unopposed

Lancaster County School District candidates did not have challengers. Neither did the Lancaster County Council. Same goes for the incumbent Sheriff and Coroner and Clerk of Court.

There were no named candidates for the county’s Soil and Water Commission selection, per the South Carolina Election Commission website.

The three races that were contested were for the three city council seats: in District 3, District 4 and District 6.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Lancaster County School District

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All the Lancaster County Schools Board of Trustees up for reelection won their races:

▪ Tyrom Faulkner in District 2

▪ Brad Small in District 4

▪ Margaret E. Gamble in District 6

Lancaster County Council

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

All four Republicans running unopposed for Lancaster County Council won the election that ended Tuesday:

▪ Terry Graham in District 1

▪ Billy Mosteller in District 3

▪ Steve Harper in District 5

▪ Brian Carnes in District 7 all won.

County council members serve four-year terms.

Lancaster Constitutional offices

Incumbent Republicans running unopposed won re-election for constitutional offices in Lancaster County:

▪ Sheriff Barry Faile

▪ Coroner Karla Knight-Deese

▪ Clerk of Court Jeff Hammond

Lancaster City Council

Here’s are the leaders with 100% of the precincts reporting on Tuesday night.

▪ District 3: Jackie H. Harris (51.56%)

▪ District 4: Octavia Mungo Jones (50.63%)

▪ District 6: Ronnie Sowell (70.78%)