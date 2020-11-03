Election Day live updates: Rock Hill, Fort Mill early-bird voters brave 45-minute lines

First-time voters and experienced voters who arrived at 7:15 a.m. at Newport Fire Department to vote endured a 45-55-minute line on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

James Parrish drove by the Newport Fire Department precinct Tuesday around 7:15 a.m. The polls opened at 7 a.m. and the line of about 100 people stretched into the parking and around the building. Parked cars extended about a half mile down Hampton Ridge Road.

Parrish, 69, had a walking cane and limped. He couldn’t walk that far to the site, so he decided he’d come back an hour later, hoping the line would thin.

At 8 a.m., it had. Only a little.

Parrish, who wore a “Vietnam Veteran” hat, will have heart surgery on Thursday, but that wasn’t stopping him from voting on Election Day.

“If I can make it, I’m going to vote,” he said.

When he was 18, he couldn’t vote. The voting age was 21 in 1970, when he came back from the war at 19 because of an injury.

“I wasn’t old enough to vote or buy alcohol,” he said. “The law was different then. You had to be 21 for both of those things. I could go to Vietnam and die for my country, but I couldn’t vote.”

So, he doesn’t take his right to vote for granted.

Before 8 a.m., the Rock Hill precinct, which has a little more than 2,000 registered voters, had about 130 residents cast ballots in the 2020 election, and poll workers expected the line to get longer throughout the day.

With more than one million South Carolinians having already cast absentee ballots before Election Day, several voters participating Tuesday assumed wait times wouldn’t be bad but were prepared to wait as long as it took to vote.

At various Rock Hill and Fort Mill precincts, voters waited in line for about 45 minutes to an hour.

First-time voters, families hit polls

A few minutes before Parrish went in to vote, Anton Davis, 19, trickled out of the Newport Fire Department. The 2019 Northwestern High School graduate wore a Northwestern track and field hoodie with blue jeans and running shoes.

Davis, who voted in his first election on Tuesday, said he was looking forward to voting on Election Day to be part of the day’s excitement. He and his father arrived at 7:30 a.m. and were in and out of the line in 45 minutes, he said — a much shorter time than he was expecting considering the stories he heard from his mother, who endured a two-hour early voting line a few days ago.

“If I want to see change, and stuff like that,” he said through a light blue facial mask, “I need to do things like this.”

A few miles north on I-77, Fort Mill polling places also were quite busy: By 9:15 a.m., the Fort Mill School District Office precinct, which has about 1,600 registered voters, had notched 161 in-person ballots and 670 absentee ballots, poll manager Gary Boyd told The Herald.

Andrew Winfield, 35, pushed his 3-year-old son in a stroller and his wife carried their 8-month old son, keeping him warm. The Winfields voted in last year’s local slate of races, but that time, one could wait in the car with the kids while the other adult voted, and they could take parenting shifts. This time, with a line of about 50-people long that wrapped around one corner of the building, they had to take their kids with them.

When asked why they voted on Election Day, Winfield shrugged: “Why not?”

No issues reported

Officials with the York County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Hill Police Department said they’ve made plans if there are any calls for service related to possible concerns about campaigning too close to voting precincts.

As of 10 a.m., law enforcement agencies in York County had not reported any calls related to concerns.

“We have heard that there were long lines at some precincts, but no problems,” said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said deputies have not been dispatched to any polling precincts as of 10 a.m.

No voting precinct incidents were reported to police in Fort Mill, Clover, York, Chester County, or Lancaster County, police officials said.

There were no reports of businesses boarding up in York, Chester, or Lancaster counties in anticipation of protests as have been the case is some communities in South Carolina and the country, police said.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies are prepared to respond if any situation occurs, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Andrew Dys contributed to this reporting.

This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back for updates.