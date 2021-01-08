Capitol riot leaves NC Republicans concerned about the party’s future

Former N.C. Justice Bob Orr told The News & Observer he plans to leave the Republican Party.

His remark came 24 hours after rioters stormed inside the U.S. Capitol forcing the evacuations of lawmakers who were working to certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Moments before, President Donald Trump told protesters to march to the Capitol and “if you don’t fight like hell you won’t have a country anymore.”

Four rioters and a Capitol Police officer died.

“I obviously have friends in the Republican Party, but it became the ‘Party of Trump,’ not the Republican Party,” Orr said. “It is this cult of loyalty that has completely ruined the Republican Party, and I see no redemption for this party any time soon.”

The N.C. GOP and some of its members put out statements Wednesday evening denouncing the actions on Capitol Hill.

“Regardless of the outcome of this — or any — election, violence, looting, and vandalism are never an appropriate response,” tweeted: “There is no justification for the actions taking place at the Capitol. The @NCGOP strongly condemns the actions of those who have resorted to these actions.”

N.C. Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley U.S. Sen. Richard Burr blamed “The actions of these violent protestors is completely unjustified and unacceptable. There is no rationale to excuse this assault on the foundations of our Democracy.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr blamed Trump for the Capitol riots after “promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point.”

Brent Woodcox, senior policy adviser for the N.C. General Assembly, tweeted that he was disheartened to see people post that “all Republicans are to blame.” Woodcox has been critical of the president since the beginning and said he risked his career and reputation to “oppose this nonsense.”

“I am not to blame,” Woodcox tweeted. “But that type of hyperpartisan attitude has fanned the flames.”

Unlike Woodcox, Orr, who is one of the original “Never Trumpers” does blame the Republican Party. Orr said no one on the federal level has had the “backbone” to say they’re Republican and that what was happening before Wednesday was “ridiculous.”

“You know, we can’t tolerate this kind of behavior from the President of the United States,” Orr said. “They’re afraid to say it because he might tweet something bad about them.”

Capitol reaction

“I had a hard time sleeping last night and I woke up this morning still thinking about it,” said former N.C. Rep. Chuck McGrady. “You can tell from my tone, probably, that I remain troubled by it.”

McGrady said it is “disturbing” to him that Trump seemed to have incited the riot and then disappeared while bipartisan members of Congress tried to diffuse the situation.

“And when he finally did say something, he didn’t say so much of anything,” McGrady said.

Orr said U.S. Sen. Cory Booker caught his attention Wednesday when Booker said that the last time the Capitol was invaded was by the British during the War of 1812.

“That put it in historical perspective, but the frightening thing was, you had the people attacking the Capitol urged on and cheered on by Donald Trump and his minions,” Orr said.

Orr said it was wrong for Trump to undermine a peaceful transfer of power.

Woodcox told The N&O on Thursday that he felt Republicans had just begun waking up to the idea that they never meant for what happened at the Capitol to happen.

Dislike of the President

Orr’s frustration with the party began in 2016.

He is a U.S. Army veteran and a longtime Republican figure in the state. He has held three judicial offices and has unsuccessfully run for governor.

But Orr vocalized his concerns about Trump as the real estate developer and reality TV star announced his run for president. Orr said at the time all he knew about Trump was that he was a television personality from New York.

“He didn’t seem qualified to me to be the president of the United States, and then he said one offensive thing after another,” Orr said.

Shortly before the 2016 Republican National Convention, Orr told The N&O that Trump was “a danger to our country.” His comment was published as Orr traveled to Cleveland to serve as a delegate for former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who faced off with Trump in the Republican primary.

Orr said an email from the state Republican Party told him to say he had made a mistake about Trump or lose his credentials.

“I was booted out of the Republican National Convention in 2016 because I wouldn’t support Trump,” Orr said.

That’s when Orr’s time as a “Never Trumper” began.

But Orr said what secured his dismissal of the president was comments the president made about the late Sen. John McCain.

“I was totally offended by that disrespectful comment about Sen. McCain and his services and experiences as a POW,” Orr said. “You know, that sort of was, shall we say, a critical point in confirming that I would never support him.”

Never Trump

Woodcox is sometimes labeled as a “Never Trumper” but said he doesn’t understand what that term means.

Woodcox is a Republican but registered as unaffiliated because North Carolina allows unaffiliated voters to vote in either primary.

He said the Capitol riot reflects why he has not been in “the Trump camp.”

Woodcox said Trump lacks character and has a low opinion of America’s institution and the foundations of democracy.

“You could say what happened yesterday was somewhat an inevitable outcome of his presidency as he stoked, based on lies, people who believe that the government itself was under attack and been stolen out from under him and that it was the end of America itself,” Woodcox said.

Woodcox said for people who believe what the president says then he could see them contemplating Wednesday’s events. But he added that he doesn’t think Trump believes what he tells Americans and called Trump actions “demagoguery.”

“The president was acting way out of our political norms, and it resulted in the Capitol being ransacked by an angry mob,” Woodcox said. “Typically Republicans have stood against such things and have said that lawful and peaceful protests should occur and that violence and mob activity shouldn’t happen.”

Woodcox said those beliefs are what made Wednesday’s riot so hard for Republicans to watch, adding that no other Republican had called for an insurrection.

Being a Republican

All three men said it was Republican values and what they stood for that drew them to the party in the first place. At least two of them are second guessing whether they’ll stay.

Both Orr and McGrady said their family lineage is deeply rooted in the party.

Orr added that he always rooted for the underdog and when he was coming up Republicans were just that.

When Orr joined the Court of Appeals in 1986 he became the first Republican to serve in a statewide judgeship since 1896. He said he was proud to be part of a party that believed in good government and modern conservative principles.

McGrady said his family ties helped lead him to the Republican Party. But he said he also considers himself a fiscal conservative and said the majority party’s values line up with his, except when it comes to the environment.

Woodcox also considers himself a constitutional conservative who is drawn to the founding fathers and what they’ve created in the U.S. government.

“The American experiment is exceptional in the history of the world,” Woodcox said. “It’s worth defending. It’s worth conserving, and America is the one place where you can be a conservative and still be on the side of liberty, and our institutions are worth conserving and stand for liberty.”

Woodcox said that is the party’s core and why he joined.

Where does the party go from here?

Orr said the party is “irredeemable” and said he’s done.

He is in discussions to form a new party focused on good governance, principles and election and redistricting reform.

Those wanting a new party want to have a center-center right focus, Orr said.

McGrady confirmed he has also been asked about joining a new party but his involvement in those discussions are more limited than Orr’s.

Orr said forming a new party takes a lot of time and money.

The former justice hasn’t changed his registration yet as he mulls his next steps. He said his debate is whether to join the new party, become unaffiliated or walk away from conservatives entirely and help the Democratic Party.

McGrady remains a Republican but said that could change.

He said he does not blame the party for what happened Wednesday, just as he did not blame Democrats for the riots over the summer.

“I mean these things are happening on both sides of the political spectrum,” McGrady said. “It is a bipartisan problem.”

But McGrady is still coming to terms with what happened Wednesday.

“These are not the conservatives that I know and worked with,” McGrady said, “the people who formed a mob and took over the Capitol yesterday. I mean that’s just not right.”

McGrady said there will be a battle in the Republican Party between Trump supporters and everyone else.

“There are things that have been traditionally Republican policy positions that in the past three to four years have been turned on their head,” McGrady said. “It’s getting much harder to justify staying a Republican, and now that I’m not in public office it probably doesn’t matter.”

McGrady said moving the party forward is going to come down to leadership and figuring out what a person stands for or against.

McGrady and Orr both said they want stronger denouncements about Wednesday’s riot from Republicans.

Woodcox said he wants to see Republicans emerge from the last four years focusing on ways to addresses the country’s future.

He said under Trump Republicans have “lost everything” in four years, including the presidency, the House and the Senate.

“A political movement cannot continue to sustain losses and continue to exist,” Woodcox said. “Political movements have to win to be relevant and have a seat in government.”