Following councilwoman-elects resignation, city of Chester to a hold special election

A date has been set for the City of Chester special election. The city must elect a new city council member to fill the vacant Ward 2 seat after a recently-elected member resigned.

Filing for the election will start June 4 and end on June 14. The election will take place August 3.

Early voting will begin July 5.

The Ward 2 seat was up for election this year after Councilwoman Angela Douglas’s term ended. Douglas had said she would not seek re-election as she plans to move forward with “personal and professional goals.”

In the May 4 City Council election, Dana Peay ran unopposed for the position. After election results were certified May 6, Peay resigned, leaving the seat again vacant.

City Councilwoman Robbie Boyd-King challenged Peay’s qualification for the council based on Peay holding a North Carolina driver’s license.

“...I thought I would bring something to Chester, but it seems like the focus was about my residence and my license, not about what I could bring to the city council of Chester,” Peay told The Herald.

The Chester Election Commission had certified Peay’s candidacy and her vote in the election despite the challenge. But King-Boyd appealed to the State Election Commission, Chester Supervisor of Elections Karen Roach said. A hearing date had been set but was canceled after Peay resigned.

Douglas will continue to serve in the position until a new council member has been sworn in.