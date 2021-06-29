Town of Clover will hold a special July 6 election to fill vacant council seat

The town of Clover will hold a special town council election on July 6. tglantz@thestate.com

Clover, S.C., will hold a special town council election on June 6 to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Council Member Martha Jane “Cooky” Bratton.

She died on April 11 at age 50.

The newly-elected council member will serve the rest of Bratton’s unexpired term, which will end in 2024.

Clover has about 6,000 residents. The town council consists of six council members, plus Clover Mayor Greg Holmes.

Five candidates are running for the vacant seat: Mike Carroll, David Fullerton, Tina Goodgame, Jerry McSwain and Scott Shuler.

Christine Gourley, who also had filed to run, has withdrawn her candidacy.

According to a press release, Clover residents can now vote absentee at the York County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 6 South Congress Street, Suite 1201, in York. That absentee site will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m this week through Friday, and July 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All voters must bring a valid photo ID.

On July 6, Clover residents can vote at any of the town’s four polling precincts, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The precincts include: Bethany Elementary School, 337 Maynard Grayson Road; the Bethel Fire Department, 5620 Oakride Road; Bethel Elementary, 6000 East Highway 55; and Bowling Green Presbyterian Church, 250 Ridge Road.

Clover residents who are unsure if they are registered to vote can visit www.scvotes.gov and click “Check my voter registration.”