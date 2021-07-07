Early voting has started to elect new member of the Chester City Council

The election will take place August 3.

Early voting has started for the special election to fill the Ward 2 Chester City Council seat.

The candidates are George Caldwell and Jamie K. Price.

Residents of all four wards can vote in the election.

Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Voter Registration Office, 109 Ella Street in Chester. This is the only location early voting will take place.

On Election Day

Election day will be Aug. 3. On election day, voters should go to their assigned precinct, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The precinct locations are as follows:

Ward 1 will vote at the Memorial Building, 154 Main Street.

Ward 2 will vote at the Chester County Library, 100 Center Street.





Ward 3 will vote at the Voter Registration Office, 109 Ella Street.





Ward 4 will vote at the Calvary Baptist Church, 130 Walnut Street.





Why the Ward 2 Seat is Open

Ward 2 originally was up for grabs in the May 4 election. Dana Peay ran unopposed and was poised to take the seat, but resigned before she was sworn in. Peay said she resigned because Chester City Councilwoman Robbie King challenged the validity of her driver’s license and residency in Chester.

“I resigned because I thought I would bring something to Chester, but it seems like the focus was about my residence and my license, not about what I could bring to the city council of Chester,” Peay told The Herald.

Councilwoman Angela Douglas, who holds the Ward 2 seat, will hold the position until the special election decides her replacement.

Douglas had planned to leave the council to “focus on personal and professional goals.” She will retire from her 6-year tenure on the council once the new candidate is sworn in.

