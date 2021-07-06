This is who will join the Clover town council after Tuesday’s special election

The town of Clover will hold a special town council election on July 6. tglantz@thestate.com

The unofficial results of Tuesday’s Clover Town Council special election show that Tina Goodgame has won the open council seat. The results will be certified Thursday.

The unofficial results, reported at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, are as follows: Mike Carroll received 25.51% of the vote; David Fullerton received 0.58% of the vote; Jerry McSwain received 4.70% of the vote; Scott Shuler received 25.64% of the vote, and Tina Goodgame received the most votes at 43.59%. Two-hundred-thirty-four ballots were cast.

Goodgame, 43, is a finance analyst who has lived in Clover for three years.

“I want to start by saying thank you to all of the residents who got out and voted today, to everyone who has dedicated their time to making a change for this town,” she told The Herald, “And this is a change for the good. Today is the start of a new beginning.”

The town council consists of six council members, plus Clover Mayor Greg Holmes.

The election was held to fill the seat left vacant by Council Member Martha Jane “Cooky” Bratton, who died on April 11 at age 50.

Bratton’s term was set to expire in 2022. The winner of this election will serve out that term and the seat will reopen in the November 2022 town council election.